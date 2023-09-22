In yet another case of extortion, an Assam Police policeman has been arrested for allegedly extorting money from a complainant.

Pankaj Das, a policeman assigned to the Lengtisinga Police Station in Bongaigaon, has been identified as the culprit.

A complaint was filed against the accused constable for allegedly demanding money from the plaintiff, according to sources.

The Bongaigaon police apprehended Pankaj Das and initiated an inquiry based on the complaint.



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Earlier, the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of Assam Police arrested an IPS officer who was serving as Superintendent of Police (SP) and seven other police personnel in connection with a case of alleged extortion and physical assault of a businessman.

Earlier, the CID had registered a criminal case against five police officers and two home guards for allegedly demanding Rs 5 crore from a supari (betel nut) businessman and assaulting him inside the lock-up of a police station in Bajali district.

The other arrested police personnel include Bajali Deputy SP Puskal Gogoi, officer-in-charge of Patacharkuchi police station Anup Jyoti Patiri, head of Bhawanipur police outpost Debajit Giri, Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) of Patacharkuchi police station Sasanka Das, constable of armed branch Injamamul Hassan and home guards Deepjoy Roy and Nabir Ahmed, who are also the drivers of the SP.