A police constable was killed and three other personnel were injured after their vehicle met with an accident on National Highway 27 in Assam’s Hojai district in the early hours of Wednesday, October 21. The accident occurred on the Lanka-Lumding stretch of the highway, inside the Lumding Reserve Forest, while the team was returning from an investigation assignment.

The deceased constable was identified as Debashish Nath, who was part of a four-member team attached to the Srimanta Sankardev Nagar police outpost in Lanka. The team had travelled to Lumding during the night to investigate an incident under the leadership of Sub-Inspector Nilotpal Saikia.

The accident took place during the team’s return journey through the forest stretch of NH-27 in the pre-dawn hours. Nath died in the crash, while the three other personnel sustained injuries.

Police driver Pranab Thaosen suffered critical injuries and is undergoing treatment at Hamm Hospital in Hojai. The condition of the other injured personnel was not immediately known.

The incident occurred on Police Commemoration Day, observed on October 21 to honour police personnel who have lost their lives in the line of duty.

Further details about the circumstances leading to the accident were not immediately available.