Assam: Police constable dies in road mishap while travelling to duty post in Bongaigaon

A police constable was killed in a late-night road accident on May 22 in the Boitamari area of Bongaigaon district in Assam, officials said.

The accident took place at Raghunandanpur in Boitamari, where the constable reportedly met with a serious road mishap while travelling towards his place of duty.

The deceased has been identified as Navjit Patowary, who was posted at the Boitamari Police Outpost.

According to reports, Patowary was travelling from Bongaigaon to the Boitamari Police Outpost when the accident occurred at Raghunandanpur. He sustained critical injuries in the incident and was rushed to a hospital for treatment.

However, despite medical efforts, the police personnel later succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.

Further details regarding the circumstances leading to the accident were yet to be officially confirmed at the time of reporting.