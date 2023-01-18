An Assam police constable was allegedly found hanging at his residence in Guwahati, on January 18. The deceased identified as Romen Sutradhar, is a resident of the Baksa district in the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR).



Sutradhar had arrived in Guwahati for police training and was staying at the Game village in the Basistha area, which served his temporary quarters during his training period.



In the meantime, the body has been recovered by the local police and sent for a postmortem. Investigation on the same is underway.

In another such incident, State Bank of India Kabuganj branch, branch manager Kuldip Dasgupta (38) committed suicide following audit officer Yogendra Pandey demanding gratifications from the former.

Dasgupta had committed suicide in his branch office.

After the body was sent for postmortem an unnatural death (UD) case was registered and investigated into.

During the investigation, it was found that the Annual Audit of the branch was going on since January 2 and the inspection officer conducting the audit was Yogendra Pandey ( 58 ) of Bihar.

It found that the bank manager was under tremendous pressure from the inspecting official for illegal gratification. During the investigation, sufficient prima facie evidence has been established against the Audit Officer Yogendra Pandey for accepting and demanding gratifications from the deceased thus abetting the victim to take such an extreme step.

Also read : Assam: SBI audit officer held on charges of abetment following branch manager's suicide