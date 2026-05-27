Assam Police constable from Nagaon dies after road accident

A constable of the 9th Assam Police Battalion died on May 27 while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Guwahati after suffering critical injuries in a road accident in Nagaon district.

Divya Jyoti Kalita, 28, was posted at the 9th Assam Police Battalion in Barhampur and hailed from Nampani village in Puranigudam.

He had sustained serious injuries in an accident at Chakrigao a few days ago and had been under treatment since then.

Police sources said Kalita succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday morning.

His death has triggered grief at the battalion headquarters as well as in his native village, where residents remembered him as a friendly and well-liked young police personnel.