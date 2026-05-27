Assam Police constable from Nagaon dies after road accident
Assam Police constable Divya Jyoti Kalita died in a Guwahati hospital after a road accident in Nagaon district. His death has left the 9th Assam Police Battalion and his native village in mourning.
- Kalita, 28, was posted with the 9th Assam Police Battalion
- He belonged to Nampani village in Puranigudam and served in Barhampur
- He suffered critical injuries in a road accident at Chakrigao
A constable of the 9th Assam Police Battalion died on May 27 while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Guwahati after suffering critical injuries in a road accident in Nagaon district.
Divya Jyoti Kalita, 28, was posted at the 9th Assam Police Battalion in Barhampur and hailed from Nampani village in Puranigudam.
He had sustained serious injuries in an accident at Chakrigao a few days ago and had been under treatment since then.
Police sources said Kalita succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday morning.
His death has triggered grief at the battalion headquarters as well as in his native village, where residents remembered him as a friendly and well-liked young police personnel.
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