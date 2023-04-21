In a tragic incident, an armed constable posted at Behali police station in Assam’s Biswanath district allegedly shot himself dead in an apparent suicide bid.

Lalit Teron, the deceased constable, allegedly shot himself in the head at close range with his 5.56 service rifle.

On Thursday evening, the police station's grounds were where the event was reported.

His fellow colleagues arrived on the scene after the incident, they saw him laying in a pool of blood with his service rifle at his side.

It has not yet been determined why he took such drastic action.

Recently, one Border Security Force (BSF) jawan allegedly committed himself in Nagaon recently as a result of a family disagreement.

The event happened in Kampur, where Sanjeeb Lashkar, a jawan, hanged himself on a fan in his chamber.