In a tragic incident, a police constable's body was found under mysterious conditions at the Golaghat police station. The deceased, identified as Rana Veer Chauren from Kokrajhar, was on election duty in Golaghat.

He had been missing for two days prior to the discovery. The circumstances of Chauren's death are unclear as his body was found floating in a pond within the station's premises.

After the body was recovered, it was immediately taken to the Shaheed Kushal Kowar Civil Hospital in Golaghat for post-mortem. The police have initiated an investigation into the baffling death.

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