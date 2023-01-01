Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on January 1 said that Assam Police are carrying out its operations against Jihadi activities in the state.

Interacting with editors and senior journalists of newspapers, TV channels, and digital platforms on the first day of New Year, 2023 titled NOTUN DINOR AALAP at Koinadhora in Guwahati, he said, ''Assam Police under the leadership of DGP Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta has been actively working with the Muslim community of Assam to rationalize the madrassa education and cracking jihadi module in the state''.

"2022 has been very important for us as we cracked several modules of the Jihadi's and arrested many individuals from different parts of the state,'' CM Sarma added.

CM Sarma said that and Government has been receiving maximum cooperation from the Muslim communities in its fight against Jihadi activities.

"Several people have been identified and arrested linked to Jihadi. As many as 9 Bangladeshi people have been identified for their direct involvement in the Jihadi activities in the state. Many Ansarullah Bangla Team cadres were also arrested last year", Sarma said.

He said that as many as 51 individual cadres linked to jihadi were arrested and 9 modules cracked.

"War against drugs, a war against jihadi, a war against fundamentalist have all been possible as the government considered the Muslim community people who helped them as stakeholders," Sarma said.

Chief Minister Sarma on December 25 said that a total of 53 'jihadis' were apprehended by Assam Police in the year 2022 including a Bangladesh national.

While replying to a question of BJP MLA Terash Gowala on the last day of the winter session in Assam Assembly, Sarma informed that since March this year, a total of nine cases have been registered in seven districts of the state -- Bongaigaon, Morigaon, Dhubri, Barpeta, Goalpara, Tamulpur, and Nalbari.

''These seven districts have been the sources of alleged 'jihadi' activities in Assam,'' he added.

He further informed that a Bangladeshi national Saiful Islam alias Haroon Rashid alias Suman was arrested in connection with a case registered at the Barpeta police station.

''He was involved as an 'imam' of a mosque in the Barpeta district and was also working as an Arabic teacher in an Islamic academy there. He was distributing booklets related to jihadis and was encouraging Muslims to get involved in 'Jihadi' activities through his speeches,'' Sarma said.

The Assam CM also said that five other people are on run in alleged 'jihadi' cases and were encouraging Muslim youths through their speeches in different mosques in the districts.