Assam police crack Mandira House theft case, seize stolen jewellery, arrest three

Police recovered stolen gold and silver jewellery and arrested three persons in connection with a burglary case registered at Boko Police Station.

The recovery was made by a police team led by Sub-Inspector Jyotirmoy Das, In-Charge of Mandira Outpost under Boko Police Station, during the investigation of Boko Police Station Case No. 111/2026 registered under Sections 331(3), 305 and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The case pertains to a burglary that took place during the night of May 4, 2026, at the residence of Gajibar Rahman of No. 4 Malibari Pathar under the jurisdiction of Mandira Outpost.

During the course of the investigation, police arrested the prime accused, Sanidul Islam, son of Rofiqul Islam and a resident of Mahtoli under Boko Police Station. During interrogation, the accused reportedly disclosed that he had sold the stolen gold and silver ornaments to jewellery shop owners operating at Jorshimuli Bazar.

Based on the information provided, the police team apprehended two jewellery shop owners identified as Nilchan Ali, son of Sahed Ali of Baghmara, Tapapathar under Chaygaon Police Station, and Fazar Ali, son of Paltan Ali of Jorshimuli Bazar under Chaygaon Police Station.

Police recovered several stolen items from their possession, including four grams of melted gold, one pair of gold bangles, four pairs of silver anklets, one silver bracelet and one silver chain.

The recovered articles were seized in accordance with legal procedures and seizure lists were prepared. Police said further investigation is in progress and necessary legal formalities are being carried out.