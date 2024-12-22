The Assam police, on the night of December 21-22 launched phase 3 of their operations continuing their relentless fight against child marriage in the state.

The police personnel's crackdown led to the arrest of 416 individuals. Moreover, 335 cases were registered in this connection.

The arrested individuals will be produced in court on December 22.

Taking to his official X handle, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma reiterated the government's commitment to take decisive steps to eradicate the social evil. "We will continue to take bold steps to end this social evil!" he stated.

#Assam continues its fight against child marriage.



In Phase 3 operations launched on the night of Dec 21-22, 416 arrests were made and 335 cases registered.

The arrested individuals will be produced in court today.



We will continue to take bold steps to end this social evil!… — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) December 22, 2024

CM Himanta further stated, "In Phase 3 operations launched on the night of Dec 21-22, 416 arrests were made and 335 cases registered. The arrested individuals will be produced in court today."

The Dhubri police detained 68 individuals from various areas of the district on December 22 for involvement in facilitating and organising child marriages.

The individuals were detained from areas including College TOP, Bazar TOP, Dharmasala, Soulmari, Gauripur, Golakganj, Tamarhat, and Bilasipara.

The crackdown is part of a broader effort of the Assam government to eliminate the illegal practice of underage marriages, which remains a significant concern in the region.