Assam Police crackdown: Two alleged fraudsters arrested in Moran

Assam Police have arrested two alleged fraudsters in Moran as part of a statewide crackdown on suspected criminal activities.

The arrested persons have been identified as Safiuddin Ahmed alias Safik of Mirihola in Moran and Karim Ali alias Mukles of Bhalukaguri.

Police seized two mobile phones from the accused and are currently questioning them at Moran Police Station.

According to police, Safiuddin Ahmed had previously served time in jail in connection with cases involving alleged land brokering and extortion.

The two were arrested in connection with Case No. 61/26 under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, including Sections 308(6), 308(7), 317(4), 318(4), 319(2), 351(2), 351(3), 61(2) and 3(5), among others.

Police said further investigation and questioning of the two accused are underway.