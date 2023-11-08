Days after India Today NE broke the news of illegal teer gambling mushrooming in the state's Boko, the police apprehended several gamblers.

It is to be mentioned here that, on October 31 after news of illegal teer gambling counters being set up across Boko came to light, police caught five accused who were related to the illegal teer gambling and sent them to judicial custody.

On November 2, Kamrup district Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Rajiv Kumar Saikia led a police team to apprehend three people Jaynuddin Ahmed, Matiur Rahman and Pranjal Das from Rupnagar village under Boko Police station who were related to the teer gambling.

Police have recovered some gambling apparatus i.e teer books, three mobile phones in which they corresponded their gambling, and cash Rs 8720 recovered from their possession.



Also Read: Assam: Mumbai crime branch raids multiple locations in Juria, two arrested

On the other hand, a police team led by Boko Police Station officer-in-charge Phanindra Nath launched a search operation and caught another two people Chiran Rabha from Bondapara village and Mukut Rabha from Tepchiya on last Saturday night.

Police recovered two mobile handsets used for teer gambling, a cash amount of Rs 10,930, one blank teer book and two sheets from Siron Rabha from Bondapara and 1420 rupees, a mobile handset and 5 Nos of teer ticket counterfoils which are used for selling teer gambling number, 15 pieces of teer ticket containing teer gambling numbers recovered from the Mukut Rabha from Tepchiya village.

While questioning about the operations, DSP Rajiv Kumar Saikia strictly said that the operations against gambling are going on and that police never compromised with gambling and other illegal activities. Seeking help, DSP Saikia also requested the public and reporters that if they have information against such illegal activities, they can share it with the police and the police will take action against it.

Meanwhile, conscious citizens of the Boko area appreciate the police for their actions but they are not satisfied at all.

People react by stating small fish are being caught, but big fish are still at large.

An anonymous person said that maybe the police have caught some people from various villages under Boko Police Station who are related to illegal teer gambling, but those who run the illegal teer gambling are still under the open sky.

Boko Police Station Officer-in-Charge Phanindra Nath said that police continuously launched operations against teer gambling and other illegal activities.