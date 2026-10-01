Assam Police Day: Five senior officers receive President’s Medal for Distinguished Service

Five senior Assam Police officers were honoured with the President’s Medal for Distinguished Service during the 75th Assam Police Day programme held in Guwahati on October 1.

The recipients included Inspector General of Police (ER), Jorhat, Kangkan Jyoti Saikia, who received the President’s Medal for Distinguished Service for Republic Day 2023.

Additional Director General of Police (V&AC), Assam, Surendra Kumar, was honoured with the medal for Republic Day 2024, while Inspector General of Police (SB), Assam, Ratna Singha received the medal for Independence Day 2024.

Inspector General of Police (CWR), Assam, Indrani Baruah, was conferred the President’s Medal for Distinguished Service for Republic Day 2025.

Guwahati Police Commissioner Partha Sarathi Mahanta was also honoured with the medal for Independence Day 2025.

The awards recognise distinguished service by police personnel and were presented during the Assam Police Day programme at the 1st Assam Commando Battalion in Mandakata near Guwahati.

Assam Police Day is observed on October 1 every year.