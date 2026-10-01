Assam Police Day: Five senior officers receive President’s Medal for Distinguished Service
Five senior Assam Police officers were honoured with the President’s Medal for Distinguished Service at the 75th Assam Police Day programme in Guwahati. The honours recognised service across Republic Day and Independence Day award lists from 2023 to 2025.
- The honours were presented during the 75th Assam Police Day programme
- The ceremony took place at Mandakata’s 1st Assam Commando Battalion near Guwahati
- Kangkan Jyoti Saikia received the distinguished service medal for Republic Day 2023
Five senior Assam Police officers were honoured with the President’s Medal for Distinguished Service during the 75th Assam Police Day programme held in Guwahati on October 1.
The recipients included Inspector General of Police (ER), Jorhat, Kangkan Jyoti Saikia, who received the President’s Medal for Distinguished Service for Republic Day 2023.
Additional Director General of Police (V&AC), Assam, Surendra Kumar, was honoured with the medal for Republic Day 2024, while Inspector General of Police (SB), Assam, Ratna Singha received the medal for Independence Day 2024.
Inspector General of Police (CWR), Assam, Indrani Baruah, was conferred the President’s Medal for Distinguished Service for Republic Day 2025.
Guwahati Police Commissioner Partha Sarathi Mahanta was also honoured with the medal for Independence Day 2025.
The awards recognise distinguished service by police personnel and were presented during the Assam Police Day programme at the 1st Assam Commando Battalion in Mandakata near Guwahati.
Assam Police Day is observed on October 1 every year.
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