Assam Police Day: Himanta hails force for serving people with courage, compassion

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on October 1 paid tribute to police personnel for their service and sacrifices, saying people across the state can live in peace because someone in uniform is standing guard round the clock.

Marking Assam Police Day, Sarma saluted all officers and personnel of the Assam Police for serving the state with “courage, compassion and an unwavering sense of duty”.

“The people of Assam are in peace because someone in uniform is standing guard, 24x7,” the Chief Minister said in a social media post.

Sarma expressed hope that Assam Police personnel would continue to serve people selflessly and work to ensure that peace and security prevail across the state.

Assam Police Day is observed every year on October 1 to commemorate the history, service and bravery of the state police force.