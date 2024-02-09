The Assam Police has come forth and flatly denied the allegations levelled by the alleged Sub Inspector of the Assam Police, Manash Borgohain, who has been held at a camp of the banned militant outfit United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I). In the video, Borgohain spoke about Manas Chaliha's involvement in corruption and blackmail in partnership with Assam police.

Reacting to the video, the Assam Police has denied the allegations in the video calling them false and baseless. The police, in a press release, said that the video appears to be based on delusions and wild imagination.

"A video clip circulated by the banned organization ULFA (I) has come to the notice of the Assam Police. The video appears to be based on delusions and wild imagination. It is replete with lies, and no such activity as alleged in the video is taking place in Assam. This is an attempt to undermine the commendable work carried out by the Assam Police and represents a desperate effort by the ULFA(I) to remain relevant. Such a false, baseless, and misleading campaign can never weaken the resolve of the Assam Police. Assam Police shall continue to work relentlessly for the integrity and sovereignty of the country and the safety of the people of Assam," said the police in the press release.

Manash Borgohain, who claims to have been held captive at a camp of the militant outfit provided details of his alleged involvement in illicit activities during his tenure with the police force.

Borgohain alleged that during his time in the special branch in Assam police, he witnessed and participated in various unlawful activities orchestrated by individuals within the police department. He specifically named Manas Chaliha, accusing him of blackmailing and recruiting girls for clandestine operations. Furthermore, Borgohain claimed that Chaliha exploited vulnerable individuals using them as spies and equipping them with spy cameras.

The purported Sub Inspector also confessed to his involvement in facilitating the illegal transport of supari (betel nuts) and other contraband. Borgohain detailed how he and his accomplices would receive instructions from higher-ups, including police officers like Partha Sarathi Mahanta, allegedly involved in orchestrating the movement of illegal goods. He revealed that certain vehicles were allowed to pass through checkpoints after payment of hefty bribes while others were seized for non-compliance or discrepancies in the declared cargo.

Additionally, Borgohain implicated senior officials in the illegal coal trade and other illicit businesses. He claimed that corruption permeated various sectors, including the distribution of FCI rice and the sale of foreign cigarettes, with individuals like Chaliha allegedly operating large-scale enterprises in collusion with influential figures.

The purported Sub Inspector disclosed that he operated under the alias "Montu" as instructed by the police department and was directed to misrepresent his place of origin as Dibrugarh. Borgohain asserted that he carried out his duties as per the directives provided to him, implicating several high-ranking officials in the alleged misconduct.