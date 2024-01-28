The Assam Police has denied sending any spy to the camp of the banned militant outfit ULFA-Independent (ULFA-I) camp in Myanmar.

In a press release, the Assam Police categorically stated that they have not sent any spy named Manash Borgohain to the ULFA-I camp. The police also stated that the department did not recruit anyone named Manash Borgohain in the Special Branch of the police in 2021.

The Assam Police clarification has come after the ULFA-I on January 28 released a confessional video of one of its members, suspected of spying.

The video, shared on YouTube, showed ULFA-I leaders announcing the arrest of Manash Borgohain alias Mukut Axom for 'breaching' the outfit's Constitution.

Following his arrest, Mukut Axom through a video message confessed that he was sent by Assam state authorities to spy on ULFA-I. He revealed his work with the Special Branch of Assam Police since 2021 and his involvement in a mission to monitor ULFA-I's activities.

The alleged spy stated in the video that he was made part of the mission by Manab Chaliha and Digambar Pandey while I was directed for the mission by GP Singh, Partha Sarathi Mahanta and Bhaskarjyoti Mahanta who was the DGP in 2021. He also mentioned that several other young men and women were also recruited for the mission after being offered financial assistance.

Mukut Axom further said that they received training for the mission at Kahilipara in Guwahati. He also stated that their primary training was given on Biometrics, that is how to destroy the system used by ULFA-I in any environment and situation.

Mukut Axom also disclosed the training received for the mission and the tasks they were trained to perform, including destroying ULFA-I's systems and projecting them negatively to other nations. He mentioned that he was part of a team of eight, including himself, who were on this mission.