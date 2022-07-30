With the pledge to make Assam drugs free, Karimganj police on Saturday held a massive contraband disposal programme and destroyed huge quantities of illicit drugs.

Drugs worth Rs 68 crore were destroyed during a ‘Drugs disposal programme’ at the Junitalla Police Reserve ground in Karimganj.

Karimganj district police said that, around 5.185 kg of cannabis; 5,95,366 pieces of Yaba tablets, 3.653 kg of heroin and 76,103 bottles of Phensedyl cough syrup were destroyed.

Senior police officials including Assam Police’s South Range DIG Kankan Saikia, Superintendent of Police Padmanav Baruah, District Commissioner Mridul Yadav, BSF and CRPF’s senior officials were present at the programme.

Conveying a message through the media, Assam Police South Range DIG Kankan Saikia says, ‘’the drugs destroyed today are the ones recovered in multiple raids conducted across the district by the Karimganj Police in the last few months. I hope, Karimganj Police will do such kind of magnificent works in the coming days also. I also appeal to the media personnel and people of Karimganj to cooperate with the law-enforcement agencies, so that we can abolish these kinds of drug menace in the district.’’

It may be mentioned here, many police stations across the state of Assam are carrying out drug disposal programme today and destroying all illicit drugs and contraband items seized by Assam Police in the last few months.