Dima Hasao police destroyed a huge amount of seized Burmese betel nuts on January 9, 2023.

The consignment was seized at the Harangajao police station of the Dima Hasao district last year while it was transported illegally.

Later, the nuts were sent for testing and as per the report of the Food Inspector, Forensic Science Laboratory Guwahati and Central Plantation Research Institute of Kerala, for testing following which it was destroyed.

It may be mentioned here that around 26 thousand pieces of foreign orign cigarettes were also destroyed in the process.

Also Read: Assam: 2000 kg of Burmese Supari concealed in oil tanker seized in Cachar

All the destroyed items were seized by Dima Hasao police at Harangajao during Naka checking and case booked under Harangajao PS case nos 8,9 and 14, 2022.

Earlier on December 30, Cachar police seized 2000 kg of Burmese Supari which was illegally transported from Mizoram to Assam at the Lailapur checkpost near Assam Mizoram border. The banned contraband was found sealed inside the oil tanker of the vehicle. According to reports the Burmese Supari was recovered from the vehicle bearing registration number AS-28-AC-0225.

Police said that they have arrested the driver of the vehicle has been identified as Saabul Uddin. Police said that they are questioning the apprehended driver and further investigation is on.

Earlier, Lailapur Police on December 7 seized a truck loaded with Burmese Supari in Dhalai. The truck which was travelling to Assam from Mizoram was intercepted during a Naka check near the Lailapur police check gate.

On checking around 290 sacks of illegal Burmese Supari were seized from the truck. The truck bearing registration number AS 01 LC 4164 was also seized during the process.