Assam police destroyed a cannabis plantation spread across one bigha of land in Bhuragaon village of Lahrighat on April 14.

Based on the input received from own sources, a large-scale plantation of Marijuana (Ganja) plants in Bhuragaon village, under Morigaon district an operation was launched to uproot the illegal plantation.

Morigaon District Superintendent of Police Hemanta Kumar Das and a police team led by Bhuragaon in-charge police officer Hemant Borgohain overthrew the farm at the behest of Morigaon District's additional Superintendent of Police Samiran Baishya.

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About one bigha of land was uprooted and burnt down the crops in front of the locals residing in the area.

It is learnt that the Morigaon police administration is carrying out a crackdown on drugs, cannabis and cyber criminals.

Earlier in 2021, Assam police destroyed around 15 bighas of land at Latibari Char, Bamunialga Char, and Patakata Char in the Goalpara district.

Taking to Twitter, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said, "Another major success achieved in @assampolice's drive against drugs. About 15 bighas of cannabis cultivation have been destroyed at Latibari char, Bamunialga char & Patakata char under Chunari PS, Goalpara dist. Much appreciated. Keep it up"