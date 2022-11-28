Assam Police on November 27 night detained three students in connection with a ragging incident at Dibrugarh University.

The detained students have been identified as Paranjit Baruah, Niranjan Thakur, and Simanta Hazarika and were arrested from PNGB Hostel.

However, the main accused Rahul Chetry is still absconding.

The development comes after one Anand Sharma of Amguri, a student of Dibrugarh University residing at PNGB Hostel, has become a victim of alleged ragging by seniors in a hostel.

The incident took place in the hostel last night.

Following the incident, Sharma jumped from two storied hostel buildings to rescue himself and immediately was taken to a Hospital.

"We are enquiring the matter and are going to take strict action against the culprits," said Dr Jiten Hazarika, Vice Chancellor, of Dibrugarh University.

Notably, the menace of ragging is still prevailing despite the government’s order and educational institutions’ reminders. Every year UGC issues guidelines and letters to educational institutions to take necessary steps to curb ragging. The commission advises institutions to hold counseling with students to detect such issues.

However, some educational institutions are failing to pay heed to such pieces of advice and orders which in fact is making students' life harder to settle into colleges and other educational institutions.