The Bongaigaon Police have successfully detained five ATM hackers in a raid conducted on the four-lane road connecting Chapaguri. The raid led to the seizure of Rs 28,560 in cash, 10 mobile phones and 58 ATM cards from the suspects.

The operation, which took place early this morning, resulted in the arrest of Naresh Kumar Sahni, Naveen Paswan, Sudhish Paswan, Sahiv Kumar, and Jitendra Kumar. All of the arrested individuals hail from Muzaffarpur district in Bihar.

In addition to the cash and electronic devices, the police also seized a vehicle with the registration number WB-26C-6627, which was used by the hackers.

The arrested individuals are currently in police custody, and further investigations are underway to uncover the full extent of their criminal activities.