Amid the ongoing Assam government recruitment exam for Grade III and Grade IV posts across 1,258 centres in the state, the Cachar Police detained the Cachar College principal, Dr. Siddhartha Shankar Nath for gross negligencies in the way the examination is conducted in the college.

Dr. Siddhartha Shankar Nath has been detained by Cachar Police based on an FIR lodged by the Deputy Commissioner’s Office.

According to the police, the deputy commissioner of Cachar, Rohan Jha, found egregious irregularities in the manner the exam was being conducted in the college. According to sources, Dr. Swadesh Ranjan Das, head of philosophy department and someone who the college's principal, Dr. Siddhartha Shankar Nath, has confidence in, visited the DC's office this morning.

The deputy commissioner summoned Dr. Nath, the College's principal and in charge of the Center. The DC filed an FIR after noticing that the examination duties were not carried out in accordance with the directions.

The Cachar Police sprung into action and detained Principal Nath. He was interrogated at the Silchar Sadar Police Station, following which he was sent to the hospital for a routine medical check-up. While the official word from the district police is that the Principal has been ‘detained’, it is worth mentioning here that medical is done before the arrest of an accused.

It needs mention here that the Assam Government is holding state-wide recruitment examinations to fill nearly 30,000 Grade III and IV posts in various government departments. The state government has left no stone unturned to ensure the examination is conducted in all fairness. The examination is being held under strict vigilance so that no untoward incident takes place during the examination.

Notably, Section 144 has been imposed within a radius of 100 metres around the examination centres with mobile internet disabled for four hours (during exam hours).