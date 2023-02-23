Assam Police detained Congress leader Pawan Khera on February 23 who was deplaned at Delhi Airport while trying to board a flight to Chhattisgarh for a party meet.



As per reports, the Congress leader was detained for his alleged remarks made against PM Modi’s family.



Prasanta Bhuyan, IGP Law and Order, Assam Police, while speaking to India Today NE stated that a case was registered against the Congress leader at Haflong police station in Assam’s Dima Hasao district on February 22.



“A case was filed against Khera at Haflong police station. On the basis of the case a team of Assam Police have reached Delhi to bring Khera to Assam and interrogate him. The police team is carrying out all legal formalities to bring Khera to the state. Khera has been booked under Case no 19/2023 under

Sections 153A/153(1)/500/504/505(1)(b) and 505(2)and 120B IPC, which includes criminal conspiracy, inciting communal disharmony”.

As per reports, the FIR has been lodged by one Samuel Changsan EM North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council.



A team of Assam Police arrived at the airport to detain the Congress leader for allegedly making remarks about PM Modi's father.

A large number of Congress party members staged a protest on the runway following Khera’s arrest.



Even though he had a boarding pass, senior Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera allegedly had to leave an IndiGo flight after party leaders boarded.

The Congress leaders were about to board the flight to Raipur for a major party meeting.

After getting off the plane, a large number of Congress leaders staged a sit-in protest and raised slogans on the tarmac of the Delhi airport.

Pawan Khera was allegedly stopped from boarding the plane without an arrest warrant.

A representative of IndiGo Airlines claimed that due to a case against Pawan Khera, instructions were given not to allow him on the flight.

BJP has demanded Khera’s arrest due to allegations that Khera insulted Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s family. A police complaint has been filed by a BJP leader in Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow as well.



Also read : Assam Police team reach Delhi airport to arrest Congress leader over alleged remark on PM Modi