The Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) leaders including President Bhupen Borah have been detained by police following a protest at Rajiv Bhawan against the summon issued by Enforcement Directorate to party leader Rahul Gandhi.

Today is the third day that the Congress leader has been questioned by the probe agency.

They also held a protest march on Wednesday, following which they were detained by police. Borah claims Rahul is being questioned in order to minimize the Nupur Sharma outrage. "Rahul Gandhi was given a clean chit in 2015 on the same accusation filed by the ED."

The ED is being used to shift attention away from the Nupur Sharma case, which has soiled the Prime Minister's reputation around the world," Borah told reporters.

Several Congress members, including those who were considering defection, joined the protest march to show their support for Rahul Gandhi. Deputy CLP leader Rakibul Hussain, MLA Nurul Hooda, and MP Abdul Khaleque, among others, joined the demonstration, as did members of the party's other wings.

On Monday, Congress leaders organised a protest against Rahul Gandhi's ED summons, after which they were imprisoned.

When the police detained the supporters at Bhangagarh, they were marching from Rajiv Bhawan to the ED office in Chandmari.

Police had been deployed outside Rajiv Bhawan and barricades had been erected to stop the rally. When the protesters tried to breach the barricades, the police arrested them. They were later released.