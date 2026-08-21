Assam police detain man over social media death threat to Himanta Biswa Sarma

Police in Assam have detained Mobarak Ali of Juria after he allegedly used Facebook to issue a death threat against Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

According to police, Ali travelled from Kerala by train before surrendering at Juria Police Station. His arrival followed a search at his residence by a team of Juria Police investigating the alleged threat.

The Facebook account linked to Ali was reportedly used to post a threat to kill the chief minister in return for money. Police had been searching for Ali after the post came to light and later established contact with him.

Ali, however, has denied any involvement. He claimed that he had neither made the post nor read its contents, and alleged that a group had deliberately implicated him.

“I did not do this. I have not even read what was written. Some malicious group has conspired to frame me,” Ali said, according to the report. He also denied allegations against him and said false reports had been published in the media.

Police are now investigating who was behind the Facebook post and whether Ali was involved. The circumstances surrounding the alleged threat are expected to become clearer as the investigation progresses.