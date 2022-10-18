Barpeta police on October 18 detained one person over the suspicion of being a Jihadi from the state's Bajali district.

Acting on a tip-off, the Barpeta Police along with Bhawanipur Police, nabbed the person identified as Mustafizur Rahman from Koragari village in Bajali.

As per reports, Mustafizur Rahman has a computer shop in Koragari village, Bajali.

Based on the confession of Sadek Ali, who was arrested by Tamulpur police on October 17, on suspicion of having links with the terror outfit Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT), Barpeta police raided Koraguri village in Bajali on October 18 morning and detained the alleged Jihadi.

It is to be noted that the arrested Jihadi Sadek Ali’s house is in Howly under Barpeta district.

It is suspected that Rahman has alleged links with Jihadi Sadek Ali who was spreading the terror network in Barpeta. Rahman has been taken to Tamulpur for further interrogation.

A team of Tamulpur police reached Barpeta earlier today and took the suspected Jihadi into their custody.

In a joint operation carried out by Nalbari Police and Tamulpur Police on October 17, four people were detained in connection with their alleged involvement in jihadi activities.

The suspects have been recognised as Md Habel Ali, 26, and Abu Raihan, 26. The officials were informed that Habel Ali and Abu Raihan, are both residents of Ghograpara under Nalbari district

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma lauded the police for the "commendable job" and said that the government is determined to "root out jihadi elements" from the state. "We're determined to root out jihadi elements from Assam. Tamulpur Police has done a commendable job in nabbing 2 persons -- Sadeq Ali & Jakibul Ali -- who lured youth to join B'desh-based terror outfit Ansarullah Bangla Team affiliated to al-Qaeda in Indian Subcontinent (AQIS)," Sarma tweeted.