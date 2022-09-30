Assam Police on September 30 registered a case against two Larsen & Toubro (L&T) officials in the state's Dhubri district under the Disaster Management Act 2005 following the boat capsized incident.

Notably, a circle officer has been missing after a boat with at least 28 people on board sank in a channel of the Brahmaputra River in western Assam’s Dhubri on September 29.

The detained officials have been identified as Harish Tiwari and Rajesh Kumar Yadav.

According to sources, the L&T officials employed in the construction of the Dhubri-Phulbari bridge over the Brahmaputra River allegedly prevented Circle Officer Sanju Das from crossing the bridge due to which he had to take the ferry service.

Notably, the Circle officer, Sanju Das had to take the ferry service along with dozen others when the passenger carry boat lost control of the strong currents and capsized in the river.

Locals also alleged that the L&T officials prevented them to take up the safer route and also there were no warning signs in the river basin.

"As of now, only the circle officer has been confirmed missing," speaking to the media Dhubri SP.

"We are still investigating how the incident has occurred, however, locals have alleged that the L&T officials should be held responsible for this," he added.

A case has been registered at the Dhubri police station under case No 460/22 U/s U/S 341/353/294/304/308/34 IPC RWS 51 (a)(b) of Disaster Management Act 2005.