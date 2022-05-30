Assam Police detained 26 suspected Rohingya from Myanmar on Monday for "illegally entering" Cachar district in search of work, according to a police officer.

The 26 persons, from three families, were said to have arrived in three vehicles from Guwahati.

As per report, they arrived at Kamakhya railway station on a train from Jammu.

On Sunday, police intercepted the vehicles near Silchar town during a regular search and detained them as they lacked the required documents to enter the country.

The detainees were brought before a court, that remanded 12 people, six men and six women, in judicial custody, according to Cachar Superintendent of Police Ramandeep Kaur.

Seven children under the age of 18 were allowed to stay with their mothers, while seven others were placed to an observation home.

The detainees may have had contact with some locals who had promised them work, according to the SP.

An investigation has been initiated to track down these individuals, and efforts are being made to apprehend them, according to Kaur.

The three families are claimed to have entered the nation from Bangladesh via the West Bengal border in 2012, taking refuge in Malda before heading to Jammu, where they met up with some people from Cachar who offered them work in the district, another police officer stated.