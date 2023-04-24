Assam police have taken 11 individuals into custody who were allegedly involved in a vicious attack on two young women at a dhaba in Barpeta district. The arrested suspects have been identified as Sanidul Islam, Bilal Hussain, Amir Hussain, Alamgir Ali, Akaas Ali, Saqibul Hussain, Saddam Hussain, Jahidul Islam, Abul Hussain, Abdul Latif, and Raju Ahmed.

The incident took place at a dhaba located near the bridge of the Beki river on National Highway 31. According to sources, the women were dragged out of the dhaba and subjected to verbal abuse before being physically assaulted by the mob. The attackers accused the women of engaging in immoral acts inside the dhaba premises. Shockingly, the mob also broke into the dhaba and ransacked the place. A customer at the dhaba was also beaten up by the assailants, as per sources.

Prompt action by a few alert youths saved the two women from further harm. One of the women is a resident of Rangia, while the other hails from Pathsala.

The incident, which took place on April 23 in Barpeta Road, has sparked outrage among the locals.

The Barpeta police intervened and took the two young women into their custody for their safety.