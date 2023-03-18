The Assam Police has detained another student for questioning in connection to the circulation of a morphed picture of Geography question paper of the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) examination. The student, whose identity has not been disclosed, was detained on the basis of Masoom Ali's statement.

As per sources, the student hails from Sivasagar district.Seven other students suspected to be involved in the Geography paper leak case will be taken into custody soon, according to the police. The police had earlier apprehended Masoom Ali, the conspirator behind the circulation of the morphed picture of the Geography question paper on Saturday afternoon.

Reportedly, Ali had received the fake Geography question paper in a group named 'Protest for HSLC Sivasagar' on Friday. He then created another group and circulated the fake question paper in it, which later spread like wildfire on social media, just ahead of the exam scheduled to be held on March 20.

However, the Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA), clarified that the latest leak is fake, and the paper is from 2021. It was believed that it was the work of some miscreant with an aim to disrupt the ongoing investigation over the recent paper leak incidents.

Meanwhile, the state education minister Ranoj Pegu tweeted two images, the original 2021 question paper of Geography along with the morphed-up picture. He also instructed the concerned authority to file an FIR in this regard.

It may be recalled that during the interrogation, one of the suspects who was arrested for his role in leaking the General Science question paper earlier confessed to authorities about leaking the Assamese language paper as well. This prompted Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal to direct SEBA to reschedule the exams.