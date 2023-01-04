Assam Police detained one Karabi Sarkar, a teacher of 1713 no. Tistarpar LP School at Gauripur Education Block for allegedly brutally beating students of class 2 and 3 without any reason.

Police detained the teacher after receiving a complaint from guardian and school authorities that she took a wooden stick and started hitting the minor students aged between 4 to 6 years and injured 35 students.

The incident took place on Wednesday morning after she was asked by one of the teacher to take classes instead of sitting idle, informed school authorities. It was also informed that there were many previous allegations against Karabi Sarkar for not doing her job properly.



It has been also alleged that, Sarkar frequently arrives at school at 11am instead of 9am and remains absent regularly without informing the school authorities. She has been also accused of tearing off the pages of school attendance register.



The students were later rescued, after police from Dharmasala watch post reached the spot and detained the teacher.



Earlier in a similar incident in Cachar’s Lakhipur was accused of beating a class 2 student on December 20, merely because he failed to spell out the English word ‘Brush’ correctly.

The class 2 student was left seriously wounded after falling into the hands of the ruthless teacher who didn’t think twice before raising his hand on the minor.



The seven-and-a-half-year-old student was mercilessly beaten up with signs of excessive thrashing by the teacher seen on his back and head.



The horrific incident took place at Tollengram Lower Primary School no. 1282 under The Lakhipur Education Block in Cachar.



The accused teacher has been identified as Dibyajyoti Dutta.

On the other hand, Alauddin, the father of the student, has filed an FIR against the teacher at Lakhipur police station.

In another incident at Merapani, Golaghat district a class 1 student was allegedly beaten mercilessly by the school headmaster on November 18.

The class 1 student was seriously injured after the brutal beating by the ruthless headmaster at a Gomari Phuloni Primary School in Merapani in the Golaghat district.

The school headmaster identified as Anil Bora, thrashed Rupanta Rangan Bora, a class 1 student for alleged mischief during classes.



Miffed over the incident, the local people have demanded strict action against the school headmaster.

It needs mention here that the little boy had undergone a complex surgery for a disease few days ago, due to which he was feeling weak and was recuperating from the surgery.

Considering his situation, the alleged torture on the child has shocked the parents of the class 1 student and is unable to digest the headmaster’s inhuman act.