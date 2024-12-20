All India Youth Congress leader Uday Bhanu Shiv has been detained by Assam Police in a hotel in Guwahati on the morning of December 20.

It has been alleged that the Congress leader had come to Guwahati to participate in APCC protest today.

The hotel where he was detained is located in Guwahati’s Manik Nagar area. Police personnel are stationed in front of the hotel.

According to reports, Uday Bhanu Shiv is restricted from using his phone as well.

However, members of the Congress party had stated that they had not gathered for a protest but wanted to carry out a prayer session.