Taking action against the ‘black sheep’ in the Assam Police, the state police department has dismissed twenty-four police personnel of different ranks since February 1, 2023 till date.

Taling to his Twitter handle, DGP Assam, GP Singh wrote, "In pursuance of the directions given by Hon’ble Chief Minister at the time of assumption of the office of the present @DGPAssamPolice & Head of Police Force of Assam @assampolice has dismissed from service twenty four (24) police personnel of different ranks since February 1st, 2023 till date.

In pursuance of the directions given by Hon’ble Chief Minister at the time of assumption of the office of the present @DGPAssamPolice & Head of Police Force of Assam @assampolice has dismissed from service twenty four (24) police personnel of different ranks since February 1st,… — GP Singh (@gpsinghips) July 11, 2023

Earlier Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that action against the ‘black sheep’ in the Assam Police is going on.



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In an around 70,000-strong state police force, two or three per cent of black sheep cannot be ruled out, he said.

Talking to the media, he said, “We are acting against the police personnel involved in corrupt activities and removing them. Our target is to make the state police force one of the most people-friendly forces in the country by 2026. Over the past few decades, the state police force has been largely engaged in fighting insurgents, and their mentality has been moulded in that way. With 90 per cent of the insurgency problem solved in the state, the state police personnel will have to develop the mentality of extending services in the midst of civil society. They will have to acquire skills to fight new-age crimes like cybercrimes, digital crimes, pornography, and cheating cases. We are providing them equipment and other infrastructure in that way.”

On the otherhand on July 11, a constable of the Assam police was dismissed from his duty after he was allegedly found drunk and asleep at Fatasil police station in Guwahati city on Monday night.

The constable, identified as Nripendra Kumar, was on sentry duty at the police station.

According to an official statement, Kumar did not answer the calls that were made to him repeatedly. Executing a special night round, senior police officials reached the PS and found him sleeping.

Further, his Blood Alcohol Concentration (BAC) was checked using a breath analyzer and the results came out positive, with his BAC reaching as high as 263mg/100ml.

Police said that he was suspended from his duty and will be subsequently dismissed from services.