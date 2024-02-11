In a move to curb the misuse of sirens and warning lights on private vehicles, the Assam Police has launched a vigorous crackdown, sending a clear message: "Drive safe, not flashy!"

Taking to the microblogging site X on February 11, the Assam Police issued a stern warning to individuals whose vehicles resemble more of a disco floor than modes of transportation. "If your vehicle's got more flashing lights than a disco floor & a fake siren that's faker than a knock-off Abibas Shoe, expect us to crash your party. We're cracking down on illegal fittings like a boss. Drive safe, not flashy!" the post read.

This crackdown comes hot on the heels of the Guwahati hit-and-run case, a recent incident that shook the city. The police, in solving the case, uncovered a web of illegal activities, including the unauthorized use of sirens and warning lights by individuals with influence and power.

The arrest of Arin Kataki, a suspect in a January 26 hit-and-run incident, proved to be the tipping point. Investigations revealed that Kataki and several other influential figures, including government officials and their families, were using unauthorized 'Govt of Assam' tags on their personal vehicles. Moreover, these vehicles were equipped with sirens and red or green warning lights typically reserved for police use.

"This misuse of power by some affluent individuals and influential government officials has raised alarm within both law enforcement circles and society at large," remarked a spokesperson for the Assam Police.

In response to these revelations, the Assam Police seized nine vehicles found to be outfitted with unauthorized sirens and warning lights. However, this crackdown is not a one-off event. The Assam Police has vowed to continue its efforts against such illegal practices.

"Now that we are aware of the misuse, this drive will continue. If someone has fitted their vehicle with sirens and warning lights, it is better to remove them before their vehicles are seized," cautioned Assam Police.