An accused in an attempted rape case was reportedly shot in the leg by the police in Lakhipur, Assam's Cachar district on Tuesday night.

The accused, identified as Jamir Uddin, allegedly tried to escape while being transported to the crime scene for the recovery of the purported weapon used. Sources state that the police resorted to the use of force when Uddin attempted to evade custody, resulting in him sustaining a bullet injury.

The accused is currently receiving treatment at Silchar Medical College Hospital (SMCH) due to a non-fatal injury.

He faces charges stemming from alleged participation in the kidnapping and attempted rape of a woman on March 16, along with four other suspects. The authorities apprehended them promptly following the incident.



Also read: Assam: Rhino attacks tourist vehicle at Manas National Park for second time in a week