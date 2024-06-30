Assam authorities have implemented strong measures to address recent crimes against women in the Dhekiajuli area of Sonitpur district. Director General of Police GP Singh announced a series of actions aimed at improving security and restoring public confidence.

"Two contingents of Women Commando Bn and two contingents of Assam Police Bn have been placed in Dhekiajuli for area domination and action against miscreants," Singh stated, highlighting the immediate reinforcement of law enforcement presence in the area.

In a significant move, the Inspector Officer-in-Charge of Dhekiajuli Police Station has been replaced.

IGP L&O PK Bhuyan conducted a field visit to Dhekiajuli, engaging with stakeholders from various communities to address concerns and gather input on the security situation.

Singh also noted that Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has been fully briefed on the steps being taken to counter both specific and general threats across the state. "Hon CM Assam's kind directions in this regard are being scrupulously executed (s.i.c)," he added.

The DGP emphasised the police force's commitment to public safety, stating, "We are committed to keep our society, especially the women and children safe from miscreants."