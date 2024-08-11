Assam Police has ramped up security measures along its border with Arunachal Pradesh after receiving reports of ULFA(I) militants operating in the area, according to Director General of Police (DGP) GP Singh.

On Sunday, DGP Singh said that intelligence reports indicate the presence of a ULFA(I) faction camping close to the Assam-Arunachal Pradesh border. “From our intelligence agencies and local reports, we have learned that a ULFA(I) group is stationed near the border,” Singh stated at a program here.

The heightened security comes in response to these intelligence inputs, with the Assam Police increasing patrols and surveillance to prevent any potential threats or incursions.