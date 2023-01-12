With rising cases of snatching, theft, and robbery in Guwahati city the Guwahati Police Commissioner Diganta Borah on January 12 urged residents not to vacate their homes and attend the Bihu festival in the midst of the rush to embrace Bhogali in the state.

Talking exclusively to IndiaTodayNE, Diganta Borah said, “The police will undoubtedly ensure people's safety and security, but residents must also take precautions to secure their homes. We advise citizens not to completely evacuate their homes.

Earlier on January 8, an on-duty cop became the latest target after two bike-borne miscreants snatched his mobile phone and fled from the spot.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on December 3 night took to the streets to take stock of the situation and police patrolling.

To ensure public safety and security, Guwahati police on December 3, conducted a massive search operation of vehicles at several locations in Guwahati.

“Guwahati has seen a rise in criminal activities in the last few days. Incidents of theft, robbery, and other crimes are being reported from the city. So made a round yesterday at 9 pm to see whether police are performing the patrolling duties or not,” the Assam CM earlier told India Today NE.

As the comprehensive cordon and search operation was conducted to stop rising crimes in the city, several police personnel were deployed at check posts and patrolling duties.