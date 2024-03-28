A police contingent descended upon the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) state office in Guwahati, leaving party members and activists perplexed over the motives behind the deployment. The presence of law enforcement personnel has heightened tensions between the AAP and the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), with the former alleging political interference.

Just days ago, the AAP office was encircled by police, but today marked a significant escalation as officers entered the premises. AAP leader, Gurpreet Singh voiced suspicions that the BJP government is behind the police presence, linking it to recent events involving AAP's national leader, Arvind Kejriwal.

Singh stated, "Soon after Arvind Kejriwal's arrest a few days ago, the police stationed themselves outside our office. Today, they entered inside." He stated the timing, pointing out that it coincided with the party's recent nomination filing. Singh added, "The BJP government is clearly rattled by the rising popularity of the Aam Aadmi Party."

He said that around 10 a.m., a contingent of approximately 15 policemen, including women constables, arrived at the AAP office.

Furthermore, allegations of intimidation surfaced when an Assam Police Assistant Commissioner called a female spokesperson of the AAP to the police station. Singh condemned the move, questioning the rationale behind summoning a female leader, particularly at night.

When pressed for an explanation regarding the police presence, AAP members claimed that the officers provided no concrete reason for their action. Singh said, "The BJP is resorting to desperate measures because they fear the Aam Aadmi Party."