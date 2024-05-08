As the culmination of the three-phase campaign and voting process for 14 parliamentary seats in Assam drew near, the Assam Police extends its heartfelt appreciation to the public for their cooperation, which has resulted in a remarkably peaceful electoral exercise without any instances necessitating re-polling across the state.

Highlighting the remarkable achievement of an impressive voter turnout of approximately 80%, Assam Director General of Police (DGP) GP Singh took to Twitter on Wednesday to commend the successful conclusion of the electoral process, emphasizing its significance for the state.

In his tweet, DGP Singh expressed gratitude towards the dedicated efforts of various personnel involved in ensuring the smooth conduct of the elections. He specifically recognized the contributions of Assam Police, Assam Home Guards, Village Defence Personnel (VDP), Assam Police Radio Organisation (APRO), and Fire & Emergency Services (F&ES), commending their unwavering commitment and diligent work spanning nearly six months.

DGP Singh reserved special recognition for Assam Police personnel deployed outside the state for election duties, as well as those who provided exemplary protection and security to visiting dignitaries, state leadership, and contesting candidates throughout the entire electoral process.

Furthermore, DGP Singh extended his gratitude to all Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) personnel deputed to Assam, acknowledging their invaluable contributions in ensuring the seamless conduct of the elections and upholding the democratic process with diligence and professionalism.

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