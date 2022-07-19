Assam Police will file the charge sheet against the accused in the Batadrava police station arson case within next 15 days. This was stated on July 19 in press conference by Satya Raj Hazarika Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of the Central Division of Assam Police.

On May 21, a violent mob stormed the Batadrava police station in Nagaon, after a fish seller, Safiqul Islam, who had been detained at the police station, allegedly died in police custody. The mob, which questioned the involvement of the police in the death of Safiqul while in custody, vandalised the police station and beat up three police personnel before setting it on fire. Most of the police station's records, along with a number of vehicles, weapons, and ammunition, were destroyed in the fire.

The incident caused a huge uproar in the state. The next day, the Nagaon district authorities carried out an eviction drive and bulldozed the houses of several families who were allegedly involved in the arson. The police even arrested 12 people among which one accused died in a road 'accident'.

Addressing the press conference, DIG Hazarika said that the investigating officers would file the charge sheet in the court within 15 days upon receiving three case reports on the incident. The DIG mentioned that 25 individuals have been named as accused in the case.

Further, the DIG said that the Batadrava police station would soon be upgraded to an inspector-level police station. Additionally, a firefighting wing will be added to the Batadrava police station, said DIG Hazarika.