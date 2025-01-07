Assam Police have registered an FIR under Umrangso PS Case No: 02/2025, citing Sections 3(5)/105 BNS and Section 21(1) of the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, 1957, in connection with the ongoing investigation into the Umrangso mine incident.

Preliminary findings suggest the mine may be operating illegally.

Police have arrested one individual, Punish Nunisa, in connection with the case.

Investigations are underway to determine further details surrounding the incident.

Fifteen labourers are reported trapped inside a coal mine in the 3 Kilo area of Umrangso, located in the Dima Hasao district of Assam, after water flooded the site on January 6. The Assam Coal Quarry, the location of the accident, became the focus of intense rescue efforts as authorities scrambled to save the lives of the trapped miners.



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The flooding occurred suddenly, leaving the workers with no time to escape. The exact cause of the water intrusion remains unclear, but early reports suggest that an underground water source may have been breached, leading to the rapid influx of water into the mine. Eyewitnesses described a scene of chaos as the water level rose swiftly, cutting off escape routes and trapping the miners deep underground.

The Dima Hasao Superintendent of Police, Mayank Kumar Jha, stated, “Several people are feared trapped inside the coal mine in the Umrangso area. We cannot confirm the exact number of trapped individuals at this time.”

As news of the incident spread, emergency response teams were mobilized quickly.



Local authorities, along with the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), began coordinated rescue operations. Specialized equipment was deployed to pump out water from the mine, and additional manpower was brought in to assist with the effort.