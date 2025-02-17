Assam Police's Criminal Investigation Department (CID) registered a case against Pakistani national Ali Tauqeer Sheikh and others under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Unlawful Activities Prevention Act, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced today, February 17.

The case, registered as CID PS Case No 05/2025, follows yesterday's state cabinet decision amid escalating concerns over alleged foreign interference in India's domestic affairs.

The investigation centres on Sheikh's reported connections to Elizabeth Gogoi, wife of Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi. According to Chief Minister Sarma, Gogoi, a British national, worked with 'Lead Pakistan' during her time in Islamabad and maintained contact with Sheikh through climate change organisations operating across India and Pakistan.

The chief minister pointed to Sheikh's extensive connections within Pakistani government and diplomatic circles as cause for particular concern.

The state government's action comes against the backdrop of historical security challenges in Assam. The Director General of Police has been directed to launch a comprehensive probe into potential wider conspiracies, with national security agencies expected to join the investigation.

State authorities plan to formally notify Congress leadership, including AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge and Assam Pradesh Congress Committee President Bhupen Bora, about these developments.