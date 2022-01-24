GUWAHATI: Opposition leaders in Assam are up in arms over the firing at student leader Kriti Kamal Bora by police personnel in Nagaon district.

AASU chief advisor Samujjal Kumar Bhattacharjya condemning the incident said the state government is creating an atmosphere of 'open killings.'

"By such incidents, police terrorism has been created in the state. This reflects a despotism," he wrote in a tweet.

Congress leader Ripun Bora tweeted, "Police jungle raaj in Assam. I strongly condemn the police firing on former GS Kirti Kamal Bora of Nagaon College. This is a clear result of CM @himantabiswa's provocative statements regarding police firing. SP @nagaonpolice should be suspended at the earliest!"

Raijor Dal president Akhil Gogoi said that the incident is a "dangerous outcome of police raaj" in Assam.

"The state is witnessing a worse situation than secret killings. We demand that along with the Nagaon SP, all the involved police officials should be arrested for trying to kill an innocent youth," the Sibsagar MLA said.

The term "secret killings" is referred to the extra-judicial killings of family members of ULFA leaders in the 1990s.

Meanwhile, Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) president Lurinjyoti Gogoi said that "open killings" by police have begun in order to create an atmosphere of "fear and terror".

Bora's mother and some students staged a demonstration in front of Nagaon police station demanding a judicial inquiry and action against the police personnel involved in the firing incident.

Reacting to the allegations, Assam Police tweeted: "Police personnel involved in the shooting incident at Kachalukhua, Nagaon have been sent to Police Reserve with immediate effect. We have requested the Govt to institute a Commissioner level inquiry into the incident. If any lapse is found, guilty personnel will be taken to task."

"The Assam Police has started open killings as per instructions of the Chief Minister. These open killings are happening in the same pattern of secret killings. Police are identifying the voice of protests and trying to eliminate them," he said.

Police says that several vials of heroin were found on the person of the accused. He is currently undergoing treatment at the Gauhati Medical College.

It needs mention here that a total of 32 people have been gunned down and at least 67 injured while allegedly trying to flee from police custody or attacking law enforcers since the second BJP government under Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma assumed office in May 2021.

Meanwhile, CM Himanta Biswa Sarma has informed that a special inquiry into the incident will be conducted by a senior bureaucrat who will furnish his report within a week.

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