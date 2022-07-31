With a focus on women's safety, the Assam Police have launched special cells across 11 districts of Assam which will provide a space for violated women to receive emotional and social assistance via excellent psychological, social and legal services through trained full-time social workers.

Announcing the same, Assam Director General of Police Bhaskarjyoti Mahanta on Sunday stated that Assam Police is committed to providing safety to women of the state and for this special cells have been launched within the framework of the criminal justice system (CJS) to help the violated women of the state.

“Counseling and service are linked in a very rigorous way. Assam police is now concentrating their efforts on preventing crime against children and women. We are also focused on how to support a woman who has been sexually assaulted,” DGP Mahanta said while addressing police officers in the office of Deputy Commissioner, Sivasagar.

The Assam Director General of Police convened a high-level meeting of police personnel to discuss the prevention of crime against women and children.

Assam DGP Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta also informed that Sivasagar is considered a pilot project. The department chose experienced and well-trained Councilors and provided them with specialized training.

Earlier in June, Assam Director General of Police (DGP) Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta launched the cell for police stations in Dibrugarh, Sivasagar, Sonitpur, Nagaon, Kamrup (Rural), Karbi Anglong, Cachar, Barpeta, Kokrajhar, and Dhubri districts.

The Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS), which inked an agreement with the Assam Government, represented by the Assam Police, Home Department, and Department of Social Welfare, would operate these Special Cells with Social Workers, Counsellors, and State Coordinators.

The DGP also commented on the Jihadi issue, saying that Assam police will not compromise on social situations or geographical integrity, adding that they are already successful in many aspects and have received numerous inputs.