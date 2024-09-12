The Dhubri Police successfully rescued a minor girl who had been kidnapped with the intent of forcing her into child marriage.

The incident unfolded when a distressed man approached the Dhubri Police, filing a formal complaint against Akibul Mondal, son of Abdullah Mondal, a resident of Majerchar Part-I. According to the man’s complaint, his teenage daughter had been abducted by Akibul with the intention of marrying her against her will. The complaint also revealed that Akibul’s family had allegedly threatened the father with dire consequences, including death, if he dared to involve the authorities.

Recognizing the severity of the situation, the police wasted no time. Late Wednesday night, they launched an immediate investigation to track down the abducted girl. Their swift efforts paid off, as they were able to locate and rescue the minor within hours. The girl was safely returned to her family, ensuring she was not forced into an illegal and life-altering marriage.

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This timely operation not only saved the girl from becoming a victim of child marriage but also underscored the importance of decisive police action in preventing such exploitation. Child marriage is a criminal offense under Indian law, and the authorities have reiterated their strict zero-tolerance policy toward the practice. The case remains under active investigation, and those involved in the abduction and attempted forced marriage are expected to face significant legal repercussions.

The swift response by the Dhubri Police has garnered praise from local community members and child rights activists across Assam, who see this as a powerful message against child marriage. The incident has also reignited conversations about the need for public awareness regarding the harmful effects and illegality of child marriage, with authorities emphasizing the importance of continued vigilance and education to protect minors from such practices.