Dispur police arrested four individuals from Assam’s Dhubri district who were allegedly planning a dacoity. Acting on a tip-off, police apprehended the accused from a rented house in Sarumataria.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Anuar Ali and Hasim Ali, both residents of Bondihana, and Sujal Haque and Saidul Islam from Bilasipara.

During the operation, police recovered an iron sabbal, a dao, a water pump, two mobile phones, and a plastic bottle suspected to contain sedative liquids.

An investigation is currently underway to uncover further details and possible connections.

In another operation, the Bhagadattapur police along with Dispur police apprehended one teer bookie, identified as Rajesh Kumar Jha (50), near Sukleswar Mandir, in Kamrup (M) Assam. Three mobile phones and other objectionable articles were seized from his possession.

The Basistha police arrested a thief, identified as Abid Khan (18), recovering some stolen items from his possession.