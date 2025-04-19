Assam's South Salmara Mankachar district police carried out a major narcotics seizure in the Rajabala Bhalukkandi area on the morning of April 19. Two individuals were arrested in this connection.

The operation was launched based on credible intelligence provided by a Village Defence Party (VDP) member from Kolabari.

It was conducted under the supervision of Additional Superintendent of Police (Headquarters) Pratap Das. The raid team was led by Inspector J.S. Khobung, Officer-in-Charge of South Salmara Police Station, along with Sub-Inspector Kaushik Dutta and other police personnel.

During the operation, authorities recovered a significant quantity of illegal substances, including: 2000 Yaba tablets packed in 10 blue packets (net weight with packaging: 210 grams), 3 packets of heroin (73 grams with packaging), 18 vials of heroin (totaling 31 grams with vials), 2 mobile phones and a Yamaha FZS motorcycle (Registration No. AS 18M-8093).

Two individuals were arrested at the scene while allegedly attempting to traffic the narcotics. The accused have been identified as Yad Ali (24), son of Kurpan Ali, resident of Rajabala Bhalukkandi, and Somer Ali (36), son of Saher Ali, resident of Kolabari.

Preliminary testing using drug detection kits confirmed the presence of heroin and methamphetamine (commonly known as Yaba). The entire seizure and arrest operation was recorded under videography, with digital documentation facilitated through the e-Sakshya application.

An FIR is currently being filed, and authorities have initiated a broader investigation to uncover the full extent of the drug trafficking network operating in the region.

Officials have lauded the swift and coordinated efforts of the police team and reaffirmed their commitment to tackling drug-related crimes in South Salmara Mankachar.