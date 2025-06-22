Assam: 10 members of militant group DHDU surrender in Karbi Anglong

The Assam police announced that ten members of the newly-floated militant group Dimasa Halan Dui United (DHDU) surrendered with arms and ammunition before Superintendent of Police Sanjib Kumar Saikia, APS, Karbi Anglong district.

Intelligence-based operations and outreach by Karbi Anglong Police led to the success, they said. The surrender took place at Dhansiri, marking a major breakthrough for Assam Police following a sustained intelligence-led operation.

According to police sources, the operation began in April after intelligence inputs suggested that DHDU was covertly mobilising to revive an underground separatist movement in the hill districts. The outfit, comprising primarily youths from the Dimasa tribal community, had allegedly begun the process of recruiting more members and gathering weapons.

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Officials revealed that the early interception of the outfit’s plans prevented what could have been a resurgence of armed militancy in the region. Speaking on the development, SP Sanjib Kumar Saikia stated that the surrender was the result of meticulous intelligence coordination and constant tracking of the group's movements.

“This surrender is a testament to our commitment to maintaining peace and stability in Karbi Anglong. The investigation is ongoing, and we are determined to dismantle any attempt to disrupt harmony in the region,” the SP said.

"In consonance with CM @himantabiswa sir's vision for peace & progress, @karbianglongpol launched a series of intel-based operations coupled with simultaneous outreach," Assam Police said in a post on X.

It resulted in "10 misguided youth, attempting to form a new extremist group, styled as DHD(U) surrendered with arms -- 1 AK, 3 Pistols, 1 SB Gun, 1 Grenade & Ammunition".

"Assam Police remains committed to security & development of the region," it added.

Praising the success in a post on social media, Director General of Police Harmeet Singh wrote: "Ensuring the peace, is our motto!"