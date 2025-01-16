Assam Police apprehended two illegal Bangladeshi nationals attempting to cross the Indo-Bangladesh border.

Identified as Sabiha Choudhury and Jewel Hussain, the duo was intercepted and subsequently pushed back across the border.

The prompt action highlights the Assam Police's readiness to address infiltration attempts and maintain territorial integrity.



Also Read: Assam Police apprehend 4 illegal Bangladeshi nationals, push back across border

Assam Police, on January 11, apprehended four illegal Bangladeshi nationals near the international border.

The apprehended illegal Bangladeshi nationals have been identified as Fatema Khatun, Sura Khatun, Md. Solaiman and Md. Yasin.

Taking to his office X handle, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma lauded the efforts of the police personnel. He also informed that the infiltrators were promptly pushed back to Bangladesh.

"4 more illegal infiltrators apprehended near the international border! Maintaining their high state of alert, @assampolice nabbed 4 illegal Bangladeshi infiltrators and pushed them across the border. Fatema Khatun, Sura Khatun , Md. Solaiman, Md. Yasin", wrote CM Himanta Biswa Sarma on X.